Preston man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Smithfield home

Booking photo for Jason T. Watt (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old Preston, Idaho man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Smithfield home. Jason T. Watt was booked into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Smithfield City police officers received a 911 call from a woman, claiming Watt was in her house. She reportedly knew the suspect cause he works for her but had not been given access to her home.

The alleged victim told officers that she was at work when she got a call from her neighbor, stating that Watt was in her garage. The neighbor gave a clothing and physical description that matched the suspect.

The report stated, when the victim arrived home, she noticed Watt’s truck in the garage. She went in and found him downstairs.

Watt left the home as was located by officers later at a nearby fast food restaurant. He allegedly admitted to going into the home.

According to jail records, Watt was booked on one count of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

