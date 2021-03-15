Voting for Best of Northern Utah is now open as hundreds of local businesses compete for local recognition

LOGAN — Over 800 nominations were received, and now is the time that people in Northern Utah can ultimately decide who is the Best of Northern Utah. Where is the best restaurant? Who makes the best breakfast? Who is the best realtor, plumber, mechanic? Where is the best place to shop for a gift? Only an elite few will ultimately be crowned “Best of Northern Utah.”

Voting for the first annual Best of Northern Utah begins online Monday at noon and will continue through March 29. Visitors may cast one vote per category – with a total of 10 votes per day – and are invited to return every day to support their favorite local businesses. All qualified businesses that got nominated – with at least three in any given category – are displayed for the public to vote on.

Best of Northern Utah is presented by Cache Valley Media Group and has partnered with title sponsor ThermoFisher, which recently completed a 68,000 square foot expansion of their facility in Logan and has plans to add nearly 200 quality jobs to their already growing workforce.

Kent Frandsen, president and CEO of Cache Valley Media Group, said his team has been blown away by the community’s interest in this contest.

“In our first year pulling off a contest like this we weren’t sure how the community would respond,” he exclaimed. “We are so excited about the response and recognition of great businesses in and around our area.”

Nominations began Feb. 23rd and closed March 9th. During that time, visitors nominated over 800 businesses across 200 categories. Best of Northern Utah is a mechanism for people to celebrate who they believe is the best at what they do, especially after a challenging 12 months unlike we have ever seen.

“We work hard everyday to champion local businesses, to encourage people to shop local, and to celebrate those who do their best to contribute back to our local community. We are so impressed with the resiliency of our business community. We can’t wait to see who comes out on top.”

Gold and silver award winners will be crowned in 10 consolidated categories:

Activities and Entertainment

Business and Services

Food and Beverage

General Services

Home and Garden

Lifestyle and Beauty

Medical

Schools

Shopping

Vehicles and Services

Within those main categories are numerous sub-categories. Winners will be published online, celebrated on 10 different radio stations and published in the Best of Northern Utah magazine on June 21st.

In addition to showcasing the winners, the magazine is designed and produced entirely by Cache Valley Media Group to serve as a guidebook for both locals and visitors seeking the very best that the area has to offer. The Cache Valley Media Group plans to publish 15,000 copies that will be distributed throughout the community.

“Through the nomination phase we can truly tell that our community, particularly our business community, has been eager for something like this, done on a scale that has never been seen here before,” he said. “Combining our resources and reach of Cache Valley Daily, 10 great radio stations, and our impressive social media following, this will be the biggest, best and most legitimate contest of its kind that Northern Utah has ever seen.”

