481 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths reported in Utah Tuesday; additional vaccines against COVID may be needed

It was March 11, 2020 that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Last Friday, March 12, 2021, barely a day into the second year of the pandemic, an infectious diseases doctor with Intermountain Healthcare said additional vaccinations against COVID-19 will be needed.

“We expect that we would have to do something in the future,” said Dr. Todd Vento during an Intermountain Healthcare virtual news conference. “When that future is, we don’t know yet.”

He said it isn’t known yet how long immunity from the vaccines lasts.

Tuesday’s Utah coronavirus report includes 481 new positive tests. The total number of positive tests has grown to 379,081. Including the 481 Tuesday — and with 5,476 tests administrated — that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 8.8 percent.

With 16,373 vaccine doses administered statewide since Monday the state’s total number of doses is 1,027,073. The number of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated is now 372,564.

Also, there have been 2,032 COVID-19 deaths statewide; there were five new deaths in Utah reported since Monday.

During the pandemic, 2.3 million Utahns have been tested with just over 4 million total tests.

There are 26 new cases in northern Utah Monday and the total caseload in one year of the pandemic in the district is 20,308.

Total hospitalizations in the district are 807: 567 in Cache County, 233 Box Elder County and seven in Rich County.

Among the 20,308 total positives in the district, 19,829 have recovered.

There are 171 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah, which is seven more than Monday. Also, 55 of those are in intensive care units which is four fewer than Monday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,167.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 492 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people-over-people is 8.3 percent, and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests-over-tests” is 4.1 percent.

Recent Idaho COVID numbers include 175,657 confirmed cases and there have been 1,916 COVID-19 deaths with 1,098 positive tests in Franklin County, 362 positives in Bear Lake County and 332 in Oneida County.