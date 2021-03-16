September 20, 1923 – March 10, 2021 (age 97)

Arletta Johnson Jensen passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 at the age of 97.

She was born September 20, 1923 in Wellsville, Utah to Ernest and Marina Johnson. Her mother died when Arletta was 10 years old and was raised by Ernest Johnson’s second wife, Ruth Burkland Johnson. She lived in Mantua all her life. She was the second of six children, 4 sisters, Edna, Faye, Marva and Charlene and one brother, Leon.

She married her eternal sweetheart, Delbert Ernest Jensen, October 29, 1942 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised four children, daughter Sheila (Scott) Reeves and three sons Del (Becky) Jensen, Paul Jensen and Keith (Heather) Jensen. They have 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Arletta served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with her husband to West Virginia and three years in the Ogden Utah Temple. Arletta worked at the Ogden Arsinal during WWII and then at Bushnell General Hospital until the war was over and her husband returned home. After her children were in school, she worked for Box Elder School Lunch Program for many years as head cook. She held many church callings and has a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Eagerly awaiting her arrival in heaven is her beloved husband of 73 years, her parents, siblings, 1 grandchild, 2 great-grandchildren along with many friends. She will be greatly missed by those still here but know we will see her again as an eternal family.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:30pm at the Mantua LDS Church, 237 South Willard Peak Road, Mantua, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior from 1:00 – 2:15pm.

Interment will be in the Mantua Cemetery, Mantua, Utah.

