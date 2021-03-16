July 18, 1944 – March 13, 2021 (age 76)

Bonnie Kay Bott, 76, a long time Malad, Idaho resident, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 13, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born on July 18, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah. She was the daughter of Perry and Zina Ruth Hunsaker. Bonnie had six siblings. She grew up in Honeyville, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1962. She was a June 1963 graduate of Stevens Henager College in Ogden, Utah.

Bonnie married Heber E. Bott in the Logan, Utah Temple on August 21, 1963. Their first homes were in Snowville and Honeyville, Utah where Heber farmed. Subsequent moves took them to Wendell, Shoshone, and Malad, Idaho where they continued farming. Their final move to Malad occurred in 1980.

Bonnie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Bonnie and Heber served as ordinance workers in the Logan, Utah and Brigham City, Utah Temples and served a mission in the Logan, Utah Mission.

She worked for The Idaho Enterprise for 28 years. She retired in 2010.

Bonnie was patient, kind, and soft-spoken with a delightful sense of humor. She loved to read. Her talents included sewing, canning, writing, and spreading sunshine.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Bonnie is survived by her husband Heber Bott; her seven children: Michelle (Joe) Drago, Tonya (Garl) Waldron, Roland (Julie) Bott, Stephen (Jill) Bott, Byron Bott, Beverly Bott, and Marilyn (Terry) Carlsen; 9 grandsons; 12 granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and a fourth great-granddaughter expected in June. She is also survived by her stepmother Julia Hunsaker, and her siblings Harvey Hunsaker, Becky Carver, Lisa Price, Alvin Hunsaker, and Rex Hunsaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Luaine.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Malad 2nd/5th Ward Chapel, 20 South 100 West, Malad, Idaho. A short viewing will proceed the funeral at the church from 10:30 – 11:45am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will follow at the Honeyville Cemetery, 2525 West 6980 North, Honeyville, Utah.

The family would like to thank Hospice, the Horsley Funeral Home, and the Malad 5th Ward.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.