Cache Valley Civic Ballet to perform sold-out ‘Sleeping Beauty’

The youthful dancers of the Cache Valley Civic Ballet will perform "The Sleeping Beauty" on Friday and Saturday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – Anyone who waited until the last minute to purchase tickets for the upcoming performance of the ballet “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre is out of luck.

The three performances by the Cache Valley Civil Ballet (CVCB) slated for Friday and Saturday are sold out, although not by pre-pandemic standards.

A typical performance of the CVCB’s holiday classic “The Nutcracker” would draw an audience of 700 to 800 people prior to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Angie LeVere, the client services manager of the Eccles Theatre.

In early March, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that Cache County and several other areas had shifted from a high threat level for COVID-19 transmission to a moderate level. Due to that change, the Eccles Theatre could technically sell enough tickets to fill every seat in its house, provided all members of the audience wore masks through any performance.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, ticket sales for “The Sleeping Beauty” have been limited to permit the same social distancing precautions that were observed early in the pandemic. LeVere says that will mean that groups of ticket-holders will be separated by at least six seats, which limits the audience size even in the sprawling Eccles Theatre to about 300 people.

Regardless of the size of its audiences, the performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” are being widely seen as another welcome sign that Cache Valley’s performing arts scene is gradually returning to normal, despite the lingering pandemic.

This is the civic ballet troupe’s first production since March of 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of its much-anticipated spring performance of “The Firebird.” Local ballet fans also missed the CVCB’s traditional production of the “The Nutcracker” in December.

“The Sleeping Beauty,” with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, was originally performed in 1890. Along with his classic compositions for “Swan Lake” and “The Nutcracker,” “The Sleeping Beauty” is widely regarded as one of Tchaikovsky’s best works and one of the ballet world’s most beloved productions.

A full-scale production of “The Sleeping Beauty” would include a prologue and three acts, but CVCB artistic director Sandy Emile says that her youthful dancers will instead perform a selection of highlights from the ballet.

“Aurora and her court will be there,” according to Emile, “performing our favorite variations.”

Those highlights will feature other fairy tale characters, include Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, the Old Woman in the Shoe and her many children, as well as the beautiful Fairy Godmothers from Sleeping Beauty.

“The Sleeping Beauty” will be performed Friday and Saturday evenings at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan, with a matinee performance also slated for Saturday afternoon.