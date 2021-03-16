Our beloved son, father, brother, grandpa and friend, Keith Brian Harper, returned to his Heavenly Father on March 14, 2021, due to medical complications. He was reunited with his two sons, Kelby and Dustyn.

Keith was born June 17, 1967 in Brigham City, Utah the son of Earl and Linda Harper and Nellie and Joe Talbot. Keith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Keith had an extraordinary sense of humor, was always quick with a joke and always making family and friends laugh. He was the best playmate for his grandchildren, and they loved his Papa Keith. Keith is so loved by his family and friends, and he will be sorely missed by all.

Keith graduated from Box Elder High School in 1985 where he was on the wrestling and football teams. Keith was employed at Vulcraft for thirty years. His hobbies were boating, four wheeling, snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time with his family at their cabin in Southern Utah. His best buddy was his Siberian Husky, Bandit.

He married Tamara DeMille and had three sons, Kelby, Austin and Jordan. They were later divorced. Keith married the love of his life Shelly Nelson and gained another son, Dustyn Sorensen and daughter Shelby Sorensen.

Keith is survived by his parents and mother-in-law, Judy Larkin, his true love Shelly, his two sons Austin and Jordan, daughter Shelby (Tysen) Bair; brothers Bill (Alison) Johnson, Larry Harper (Jennifer), Neil Harper, Jeff (Debbie) Bennett; sisters Vickie (Kary) Hansen, Karen Bielik (Don), step-sister Tami (Jerry) Stickney, step-brothers Brent (Laura) Talbot, Tracy Talbot; three grandchildren, Kaizlee, Easton and Kadem, many nephews and nieces. Special friend Jodine Mederios.

He was preceded in death by his two sons Kelby and Dustyn, step-brother Billy Talbot and nephew Tyler Harper.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral from 10:00 – 10:40am at the Mortuary.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services can be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.