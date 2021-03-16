Levi Conrad Smith, 27, born May 13, 1993, passed away at home in Franklin, Idaho, from complications of Type 1 diabetes on March 9, 2021.

Levi was known to his family as Vi and his friends as Yoda-man. He made friends everywhere he went due to his adventurous nature and gentle personality.

Levi was the youngest of seven children born to Vernon Edward and Gayle Rose Bosworth Smith. He spent the first six years of life enjoying the beautiful mountains of Northern Utah in Upton, just seven miles East of Coalville, Utah.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, and climbing all over the ranch even though he was quite young. He loved spending time with his brothers. Family reunions on the ranch were some of the most favorite times of his young life. Even moving around with his family, he always preferred living in small communities.

Levi loved to be outdoors. He especially enjoyed the fall and Halloween. He helped build several dark attractions/haunted houses and enjoyed acting and scaring the people as they walked through. He enjoyed going out to target practice and rock climbing with both friends and brothers, looking forward to camping out after the adventures of the day.

Levi is survived by his father, Ed (NaDeen) Smith of Brigham City, Utah. Mother, Gayle (Ben) Argyle, Franklin, Idaho. Brothers; Samuel (Anna) Smith, Banida, Idaho; Eric (Rachel) Smith, Las Vegas, Nevada; Travis Smith, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Cody (Jaki) Smith, Smithfield, Utah; David (Jessica) Smith, Franklin, Idaho. Sister, Katie (Dayne) Distel, Franklin, Idaho, 15 nephews and 7 nieces. Preceded is death by Grandpa Dr. Wayne D. Bosworth, grandparents, Charles and Merle Edwards, Donita, Dakota, Sierra Smith, Cathy Louder, and Aunt Becky Sue Bosworth.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and again prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am both at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery, Franklin, Idaho.

Many thanks to all our wonderful friends, neighbors, and families who have supported us, prayed for us, and loved us through this very tough time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.