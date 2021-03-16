Monday’s 221 positive tests throughout Utah are the lowest in 9 months

More declining metrics are found in the Utah Department of Health’s Monday report, including 221 new coronavirus positive tests, which is the lowest since 196 tests were reported on June 9.

The total number of positive coronavirus tests has grown to 378,600. Including the 221 Monday — and with 3,293 tests administrated — that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 6.7 percent.

With 1,671 vaccine doses administered statewide since Sunday the state’s total number of doses is 1,010,700. The number of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated is now 365,587.

Also, there have been 2,027 COVID-19 deaths statewide but there were no new deaths in Utah reported Monday. The last time that happened was in September.

Some of Utah’s other numbers of the pandemic include nearly 2.3 million total people tested with just over 4 million total tests.

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital will continue to provide COVID vaccinations in March, but this week’s schedule will be on Thursday only; there will be no vaccinations on Friday, March 19. Sign-ups are available at intermountain.com/covidvaccine and several time slots are available. Spokesman Lance Frazier said they will be able to provide 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday.

There are 17 new coronavirus positives in northern Utah Monday and the total caseload in one year of the pandemic is 20,282.

Total hospitalizations in the district are 804 (564 in Cache County, 233 Box Elder. County and seven in Rich County.)

Among the 20,282 total positives in the district, 19,801 have recovered.

There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah which is three fewer than Sunday. Also, 59 of those are in intensive care units which is four fewer than Sunday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,129.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 503 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people” is 8.2 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.0 percent.

Recent Idaho COVID numbers include 175,236 confirmed cases and there have been 1,910 COVID-19 deaths with 1,098 positive tests in Franklin County, 362 positives in Bear Lake County and 332 in Oneida County.