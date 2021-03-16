Restoration of downtown Brigham City Main Street has begun

The Idle Isle Café has part of the façade taken off so it can be restored to a 1920 look for its 100 year anniversary in May.

BRIGHAM CITY – The restoration has begun on the façade of Idle Isle Café located at 24 S. Main Street in Brigham City. The local restaurant is one of several other businesses benefiting from the Utah Main Street Pilot program.

It comes at a good time for Idle Isle Cafe, which is turning 100 years old in May. Travis Porter took over ownership in 2015 and said he received a lot of support from the city, county and state.

Porter said until COVID hit, the place was doing great.

“The last four years we had record sales. When 2020 began we were on pace for another big year,” he said. “Then COVID hit and everything stopped. We closed during March and April.”

The café dropped from 34 employees down to 12 and now they are back up to 30 employees.

The Idle Isle Cafe is open now and business is picking up. During the lunch hour people are lucky to find an empty table. And the evenings are just as packed.

“We specialize in comfort food,” Porter said. “We are known for our home cooked roast beef, freshly baked rolls, pies and our own jam.”

The Idle Isle Cafe was started by P.C. Knudson and his wife Verabel as an ice cream and candy store. Then Verabel’s brother David H. Call and his wife LaRita became partners and Idle Isle became a full-service café and candy shop.

In 2004, the candy part of the business moved across the street into another historic building on the east side of Main Street.

“The business has survived the Great Depression, World War II and I-15 by passing Brigham City,” Porter said. “My wife is a direct descendant of the original owners. We try to preserve the Knudson’s and Call’s stories.”

There is a photograph of what the café looked like in 1920 and the goal is to make the façade look like it did back then.

“I want to preserve everything I can to the way it was,” Porter said. “I hope this Main Street historic preservation project pays off.”

Not only Brigham City but Price is also benefiting from an initiative to revitalize main streets throughout the Beehive State as a pilot project. COVID-19 took a toll on many small businesses along Utah’s community centers.

The legislature just passed legislation (SB194) to establish an office and fund the new Utah State Main Street program administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said Paul Larsen, Brigham City community and economic development director.

“The state-funded budget included more than $300,000 to fund the Main Street projects,” he said. “Some of it will go to projects and some will be used as an operating budget.”

Consignology and the Union Block Marketplace, owned by Dave and Donna Walker, will get a portion of the grant and so will the Howard Hotel owned by David Walker, no relation.

Other businesses are going at it on their own or getting city grants to help with their renovations.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Larsen said. “I’m happy we finally have a lot of forward energy and movement on Main Street.”

Nan Anderson, the outreach development manager for the Utah Office of Rural Development, said the effort is a collaboration of several state organizations that want to see rural Main Streets thrive again. The main street revitalization program may be unique in Utah, but it is active in 38 other states.

“The Utah Department of Heritage and Arts State Historic Preservation Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the Utah Office of Tourism Department, Utah Department of Transportation, the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts are all contributing members of the committee,” she said. “We are teaming up with the local economic development offices in Brigham City and Price to make this happen.”