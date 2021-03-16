Traffic accident sends two women to the hospital

Emergency crews treating the driver of a white Dodge Caravan, involved in a two-vehicle crash at 600 S. 1000 W. in Logan, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — A two vehicle accident Tuesday morning in southwest Logan sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of 600 S. 1000 W.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a woman was driving a white Dodge Caravan westbound on 600 S. and was stopped at the traffic light.

“The driver stated that she stopped at the red light and then proceeded to go,” said Hooley. “A vehicle that was northbound on 1000 W., a Toyota Tacoma, was in the inside lane and they collided in the middle of the intersection.”

The driver of the van was extricated by emergency crews. She was transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers report both women appeared to have minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Hooley said initial reports indicate the driver of the minivan failed to yield to the red light and caused the crash.

“Witnesses state the white Dodge Caravan stopped at the red light and then proceeded into the intersection on a red light, causing the accident.”

Southbound traffic along 1000 W. was detoured while crews treated both women and investigated the crash.

