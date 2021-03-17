September 18, 1942 – March 13, 2021 (age 78)

Ann Marie Weidinger Wilderness returned peacefully to her Heavenly Father surrounded by family at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Hyde Park, Utah after a valiant battle with vascular dementia.

Ann was born in Circleville, Ohio, to Charles and Florence Marie Weidinger and was the second of three children. Ann graduated from Westerville High School in 1960 where she was a member of the marching band. She attended Beauty School after graduation in Ohio and later, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

Ann could be considered a jack of all trades. She worked for North American Aviation after high school. Later, she worked at Battelle Labs as a lab technician. She dipped into different professions for a time ranging from bank teller, postal delivery driver, school bus driver, and customer service representative. However, her favorite employee opportunity was that of being a mother.

In 1962, she married Dwight “Joe” Dell Joseph in Westerville, Ohio. Together they had two children, Richard and Leora. They divorced in 1972.

After her divorce, two white collared young men knocked on her door. What she thought would be a fun visit led to her baptism in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This conversion gave her the opportunity to find her eternal companion, Charles Martin Wilderness. They were sealed in the Washington DC temple on December 17, 1977. Together they had three children, Rebekah, Susanna and Joshua. She served in many church callings. She most enjoyed a calling to give tours at the Logan Utah Tabernacle.

“What a Hoot!” A phrase Ann always enjoyed. She was fun, spunky and sassy. Ann was a stickler when it came to grammar as well as spelling. It was rare for her to be caught without a crossword puzzle book in hand. Ann was a sweet, kind, compassionate woman. She dearly loved all animals, especially cats. Some of her favorite things the color purple, any time spent laughing with her family (which included MANY not biologically related), getaways to get her hair done and to Chugz for a “Naked” Diet Coke, Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, Milk Chocolate Dove candies, The Ohio State University football games, and Utah Jazz basketball games sitting with her pal, Charlotte.

Ann is survived by her husband Charles of Logan, Utah; sister Sandra (Michael) Hudson of Westerville, Ohio; Children Richard (Christy) Joseph of Lancaster, Ohio, Leora Peterson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rebekah (Mike) Kelly of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Susanna (James) Tibbitts of Hyde Park, Utah; Joshua (Heather) Wilderness of Douglas, Wyoming; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Ann was preceded in death by both parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Dorothy) Weidinger; niece, Bethanne Slane; sons-in-law, Kenneth (Susanna) Izatt, Paul (Leora) Peterson.

Due to ongoing COVID concerns, the family requests that those wishing to attend the funeral services be sure to properly wear a face mask and to honor the physical distancing requirements as outlined by the CDC.

Ann’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00am at the Hyde Park Chapel, 480 North 100 East in Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing with be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan,Utah and from 9:30 – 10:30am Saturday prior to services at the church.

Interment will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery, Hyde Park, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Ann’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and love to the residents, nurses and staff of Autumn Care Assisted Living for their kind, compassionate and loving care of our sweet Miss Ann. Special thanks to Lindsey, Chelsea and Becky of Symbii hospice for their outstanding love and care rendered during this uncharted time.