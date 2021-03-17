Brigham City’s 24 court pickleball park may be the city’s biggest tourist destination

Kyle Klein of Brigham City works on his pickleball technique at one of 24 lighted and fenced courts built for the sport on Friday, March 12.

BRIGHAM CITY – Pickleball court investments by Brigham City’s parks and recreation is paying off in a big way.

Kristy Wolford, Brigham City’s Community Activities and Services Director, recently told the city council their 24 court pickleball park is attracting players from all over the country and she said it may be a top tourist attraction in the coming years.

“In 2013, John Gullo from Ogden approached us about putting up some pickleball courts in the park and brought the Tournament of Champions (TOC),” Wolford said. “He told us he approached Ogden City about it, and they denied his proposal.”

The interest in the unique sport has grown over the years and mostly attracted seniors until lately the younger generation has started to pick up on it.

“It is the only sport I know that has reverse interest. Sports and other activities spread from young people to older people,” Wolford said. “Pickleball is different. It starts with the older generation and spreads to the younger generation who are starting to play it.”

Wolford is a Brigham City native and said the sport’s popularity is growing all over the state and country and that growth has been a positive thing for the city. Wolford said the city put a pickleball court in the senior center. Wolford said they are playing pickleball almost year-round, setting up courts in schools or wherever a gymnasium can be found.

“When the pickleball TOC came we had just over 400 people sign up,” she said. “In 2019, we had almost 600 players come to compete and in 2020 when the city purchased the rights to the tournament, we had more the 800 people signed up.”

Then COVID came and they had to cancel the tournament.

“We are probably the third most prestigious pickleball tournament destination in the country,” she said. “We have people from out of town come to courts during the summer and join our local players on the courts.”

Wolford recounted the story of a man from Washington State that came to Brigham City to play on their courts because of the city’s pickleball reputation.

“He stayed in our hotel, ate at our restaurants and played with our residents,” she said. “He had such a great time he returns every year. He is one in many that come to play here annually.”

Wolford said players bring their RV’s and tents to spend time at playing pickleball on the city’s lighted and fenced courts.

“The purse for this year’s TOC is over $100,000. We always have some of the top players in the country play here,” she said. “We will have a band playing on one of our courts and food trucks; people will set up their tents in the park.”

Wolford said it brings back a lot of memories of the ‘70’s when people would spend time outdoors in the parks instead of indoors playing video games.

Kyle Klein, a chiropractor by trade and Brigham City resident, is the President of the Northern Utah Pickleball Association and said he’s watched guys in their 80s get out of their cars and hardly be able to walk, but when they get on the courts ready to play they get pretty active. Kline’s whole family plays.

“When seniors get out on the court and start playing, they are completely different. They move and hit the ball,” he said. “Playing pickleball helps their agility and endurance as well as their mental and social abilities.”

This year, the TOC is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14, before the regular tournament begins on Aug. 17.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. The sport was invented in the mid-1960’s and can accommodate two or four players using solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net.