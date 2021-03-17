March 15, 2021 (age 87)

Duane E. Cox, 87, of College Ward, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the College-Young Ward LDS Chapel, 2394 West 2200 South, Wellsville, Utah.

There will be a viewing Friday evening, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah and at the church on Saturday from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery, 800 East 400 South, River Heights, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.