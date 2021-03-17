Jay Morris Clark

September 13, 1944 – March 14, 2021 (age 76)

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Jay was born September 13, 1944 in Logan, Utah to Andrew Leslie and Sarah Godfrey Clark. He was raised in Clarkston on his parents farm where they raised turkeys and grain. He attended Clarkston Elementary, Smithfield Junior High and graduated from North Cache High School in 1962.

Jay married Sharon Lott on September 9, 1964. They were later sealed in the Logan, Utah temple on June 20, 1967. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to pursue education, then moved to Mesa, Arizona to continue his degree in electronics.

He worked at Motorola for 30 years and was also the custodian of their ward building for several years. He took pride in his work and always kept things looking nice.

Together they served in the Washington, Tacoma Mission in 2012-2013 and the Idaho, Nampa Mission in 2017-2018. They also served in the Logan Temple and the Logan Tabernacle.

He is survived by his wife Sharon of Smithfield, Utah. Children: Allyson Hemstreet (David), Ryan Clark (Melanie), Michael Clark (Erika), Lexine Severtson, Jennifer Basso (Charles), Joshua Clark. He was the proud grandfather to 28 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and son Rodney Clark.

Services will be held for family members at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Smithfield, Utah.

All others may join via Zoom and may be watched by clicking here.

We’d like to thank Logan Dialysis Center for the great care they have given him these last 2 1/2 years. Also the McKay Dee hospital ICU unit took such good care of him in his last days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.