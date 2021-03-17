March 28, 1949 – March 12, 2021 (age 71)

Jerry Douglas (Bruno) Jones passed away quietly March 12, 2021, from health complications at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, with his immediate family by his side.

Jerry was born to Ralph D. Jones and Dorothy Malouf Jones on March 28, 1949, in Ogden, Utah. Jerry was educated in Malad, Idaho, and was raised on a farm. He attended Malad High School and graduated with the Class of 1967.

After high school, Jerry worked road construction for several years, building and laying concrete for I-15 Interstate past Malad and at the Salt Lake Airport. After that, he worked for Thiokol Chemical Co. West of Brigham City, Utah, working on the roads and grounds crew until the company downsized. His last years of employment were spent at Autoliov; and because of his health issues, he took an early retirement.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed the times that he was able to take his niece and nephews along with him. They looked forward to those adventures with their Uncle Bruno and will miss him. You could always find him at KJ’s with the boys, having coffee and scratching lottery tickets. He missed having that time with them during the Pandemic and was anxious to get back to having coffee again.

He is survived by his sister, Alice (Rodney) Moon; nephews Neal (Dena) Moon, Tim (Tiffani) Moon; niece Mindy (Wes) Allen; six great-nephews; four great-nieces; one great-great-niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph D. Jones, and his mother, Dorothy LaVon Jones and several uncles and aunts.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North in Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00am prior to the services.

Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery, Malad, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.