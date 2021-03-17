July 21, 1933 – March 12, 2021 (age 87)

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, John Karl Bird, 87, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021 in his home in Mendon, Utah surrounded by his loving family.

Karl was born in the family home on July 21, 1933 in Mendon, Utah to Afton and Pearl Bird. He is the sixth of seven children. He had five sisters and one brother. He graduated from South Cache High School in 1951.

Karl met Angela Sealy on a blind date. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on June 26, 1953. Karl was drafted in the army in March 1955. He spent three months in Fort Carson, Colorado at basic training. Angie was able to join him for eight weeks before Karl was shipped to Korea for 16 months.

After Karl returned home, they moved to Salt Lake City where he worked for Cream O’Weber Dairy. Karl and Angie returned to Mendon and built their home where they have resided for 52 years. Karl was employed at Thiokol for 22 years where he retired at the age of 61.

Karl was an avid softball player and enjoyed playing golf. Karl was a great gardener and took pride in his yard. The family looked forward to enjoying his raspberries each year and especially the homemade raspberry ice cream.

Karl was active in the LDS Church and served at the Logan Temple Baptistery for 15 years. Karl and Angie enjoyed traveling together and visited several states.

Karl is survived by his wife Angie of 68 years and his children Karen (Phillip) Zobell, Denise Wilson, Michelle Sorensen, Kevin (Kris) Bird and Kristi (Gen) Bird. He is also survived by his sister Deon Carroll and sister Linda (Travis) Johnson. He has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 South 100 East, Mendon, Utah from 10:00 – 11:30am. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon.

Graveside service will follow at the Mendon City Cemetery, 95 North Main Street, Mendon, Utah.

We wish to thank Primrose Healthcare for their love and care shown to our family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.