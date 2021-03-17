Leo Thomas Forsberg passed away on March 13, 2021 with his family around him.

Leo was born on May 22, 1918 in Daniels, Idaho to Margaretha Gilgen and Frank Lewis Forsberg. He was the last surviving child of 11 children. He is excited to see his sweetheart Carma and all his family and friends.

He is survived by five children, 21 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Leo’s family homesteaded on a dry farm in southern Idaho just north of Malad where he was born. Their family of 11 children lived in a drafty two-room log cabin. The boys slept in a room with no chinking between the logs. When the great depression hit, the family gave up the farm and moved to Logan, Utah.

Leo graduated from Logan High School. He married Carma Swenson on October 31, 1942. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.

Leo was a veteran of World War II. He fought in many military battles in Western Europe including Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He was in charge of a company of soldiers who retrieved damaged vehicles from the battle front and repaired them up for reuse. Dad rarely talked about the war, but it definitely had a big impact on his life.

Dad was a rock hound and gemologist. He did beautiful rock work and won a grand prize at the county fair for his gem and jewelry work. He was also an avid Jazz fan and watched every game.

Leo was a member of the LDS Church. He and Carma served as missionaries in Nauvoo. They also served as temple workers in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad also served many years in the scouting program.

Leo and Carma loved to travel. They visited several countries in Europe as well as Russia, Israel, Egypt and many places in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Leo loved hunting and fishing. At age 101, he won a fishing contest sponsored by his assisted living center. Fish everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief at his passing.

Leo was very proud of his large family and their accomplishments. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carma. He is survived by his children Perry Forsberg (Susan), Joyce Randall (Dennis), Steven Forsberg (Sally), Bonnie deJong (Stanley), Christine Edgington and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Creekside Senior Living Center and Lakeview Hospital for their loving care.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.

