Man arrested for allegedly having sex with teen girl and then bribing her to keep quite

Booking photo for Braydon M. Brailsford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a teenage girl and then bribing her not to press charges. Braydon M. Brailsford was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Smithfield City police officers received a complaint about the sexual activity from the alleged victim’s parents. They claimed, Brailsford had engaged in a sexual relationship with their 14-year-old daughter.

Officers were given the alleged victim’s cell phone. It showed several texts with Brailsford about the relationship. There were also messages from the suspect, asking the girl to tell her parents not to pursue charges because “he was in enough trouble,” the report stated.

Brailsford also sent the alleged victim a message through social media, offering to pay her if she did not report the sexual relationship.

Police contacted Brailsford and questioned him about the allegations. He reportedly admitted to engaging in sex with the girl and bribing her not to contact law enforcement.

According to the report, Brailsford told officers “he didn’t offer her any specific money, just that he would pay her, do her homework or whatever she needed,” in exchange for not telling anyone.

Jail records show Brailsford was booked on suspicion of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a class A misdemeanor. He is temporarily being held without bail, pending arraignment on formal charges.

will@cvradio.com