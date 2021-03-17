Mayor Daines comments on Watershed Project and what it does not mean

LOGAN — On KVNU’s Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines clarified some things about the Logan Watershed Project, which is sponsored primarily by the Cache Water District and then co-sponsored by Logan, North Logan and Hyde Park.

She said it involves looking at a lot of the flooding issues and storm water issues. Mayor Daines said what has happened historically is that the canals, because they are there, when there’s runoff from storms, the water goes into the canals and it raises the level and then it carries it on to the north.

“What we need to do is get the stormwater to the west part of town, and just because Logan is first on the canal system, we tend to fill it up before it gets to the other cities downstream,” Daines explained.

She said there has been misinformation and she has received emails that say ‘please don’t pipe the Logan River through the city’.

“We are not piping the river through Logan city. And again, this is just the beginning of a two-year study, it’s a federal grant so it has to go through that federal environmental process. Part of I think what’s frustrating people right now is we don’t have a preferred option.”

Daines said the study is to look at the options. She said they have appreciated the comments and that helps those who are running the study to realize what they need to focus on, questions they need to answer and what’s important to people.

AUDIO: Logan mayor Holly Daines on monthly Speak to the Mayor program with Jason Williams