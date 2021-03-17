March 13, 2021 (age 3)

Our precious little man, McCrae Hunter Bodily (Crae Crae) 3 years old, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 13, 2021. His departure from his loving family was due to a tragic accident.

McCrae was a fun loving, radiant little child who lived every moment to it’s fullest. He adored his big brother Maverick with whom he wrestled, chased and played without tiring. He loved tractors, excavators, bulldozers and everything he could find to play in the dirt. He loved his sandbox and mud and seized upon every opportunity, no matter how cold, how early or how late in the day, to be out there in it. He was thrilled to watch his dad dig with the excavator, moving dirt. He loved driving his gator to Grandma and Grandpa’s house.

For Christmas he got a red battery-powered 4-wheeler and a red helmet. Red was his favorite color. They were his pride and joy and he drove all over the field and his yard. He also got a hover board and within hours was a pro at maneuvering it anywhere he wanted to go in the house saying “faster, faster!”

McCrae enjoyed helping on the family farm in Lewiston, feeding cows and doing chores, riding tractors and fishing on the river. He loved camping and going on family rides in the Teryx, aka the “T-Rex.” He loved Bear Lake and enjoyed kayaking and swimming with his family. He loved playing sports with his brother including football, basketball, soccer and his new love, baseball.

He also loved animals. He enjoyed feeding chickens with Grandma Julie and gathering eggs, and watching tractor videos on Grandma’s phone. McCrae was also loving and kind. He was free with hugs and free with cookies, making sure everyone had one before indulging himself. He was observant, learned quickly and loved to help.

He was a bright light in all our lives. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He especially loved his home, his Mom and Dad and his brother. He loved watching his favorite movies and snuggling with his family, especially Mom. They were a happy family who enjoyed many fun adventures together. We cherish his memory and the time we were blessed to share with him. He will be missed every hour, every day!

McCrae is survived by his parents, Tony and Melissa, his brother, Maverick; his grandparents, Steve and Vicki Bodily, Boyd and Julie Pugmire; aunts and uncles: Kent (Jessica) Bodily, Bart (Kate) Bodily, Jacob (Natalie) Pugmire, Adeline Pugmire, Talisha Pugmire, Zachary Pugmire, Cassee Pugmire, Kierra Pugmire, Jocelyn Pugmire; and his adoring Bodily cousins; Paisley, Willa, Beau, Dagon, Brinley, Heidi, Jenna, Grace.

Funeral services will be held at the Lewiston 1st and 2nd Ward Building, 10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00am. A viewing will be held at the same address Friday, March 19,2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday before the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am. Funeral services will be conducted by Bishop Michael Gibbons.

Interment will be in the Trenton City Cemetery, Trenton, Utah following the funeral service.

We extend our deepest gratitude and thanks to the Cache County EMT’s, the Trenton and Lewiston First Responders, the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cache Valley Specialty Hospital, Tonya Ryan (Cache County Victim Services), compassionate and loving friends and neighbors, and Cache Valley Mortuary.

There is an account set up at any Alta Bank branch in the name of “McCrae Bodily” if anyone would like to make a monetary contribution.

By clicking here, you will be able to view the funeral broadcast for McCrae Hunter Bodily. You may enter the 5 digit code (15240), your name, or remain anonymous. Make sure that you scroll down to find the correct meeting and time. The service starts at 11:00am. When you tune in before that time, you will see faith promoting videos, and/or the Tabernacle choir. On the buffer speed, the 120 setting seems to be the best.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.