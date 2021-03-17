May 25, 1973 – March 14, 2021 – (age 47)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Rhonda Lee Thomas Barker, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home in Corinne, Utah.

She was born on May 25, 1973 in Grand Junction, Colorado. A daughter of Randy Thomas and Diane McDonald. She was raised and educated in Grand Junction.

Rhonda married her sweetheart, Kevin Casey Barker on August 17, 1992 in Brigham City, Utah.

Rhonda loved camping, boating, fishing, rock hunting and loved going to the DI. Her most joy was spending time with her family and grandkids.

Surviving is her husband, Kevin; three children: Tyler Barker; Kyle (Tori) Barker; Kassidy Barker; three grandchildren, Presley Barker, Aubree Barker and Reyna Barker; her parents, one sister, Melissa (Jason) Parriott and one brother, Patrick Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her son, Cody Thomas and a niece, Mikayla Parriott.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please wear your masks.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 – 6:00pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Kevin’s home, 3985 North Highway 13, Corinne, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.