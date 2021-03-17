Robert “Big Bob” Joseph Goodsell

November 2, 1959 – March 10, 2021 (age 61)

Robert Goodsell “Big Bob “passed away peacefully on March 10 2021 due to complications due to his stroke and aneurysm! He was surrounded by family!

He was preceded in death by his father Doral D. Goodsell.

Robert is leaving behind one son Robert Goodsell; Loving mother; Rose Goodsell; 5 siblings Mary Ann (Gene) Williams, Steven (Toni) Goodsell, Louis (Stephanie) Goodsell, Rebecca (Roy Ahern) Kolls, Michelle (Alec) Blackwell. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Big Bob will be remembered for his everlasting love of sports! Being the Chiefs number #1 fan! But most importantly, he will be remembered as a family man with a heart of gold! Also a very loving and great father, son, and brother!

A celebration of life will be taking place this spring or summer so everyone makes it out here! Updates will come for an exact date!

Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.