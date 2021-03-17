USU Caine College to recognize performing arts supporters

Art and Mary Heers of Mendon have been named as recipients of the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University.

LOGAN – Dean Rachel L. Nardo has announced that the Caine College of the Arts (CCA) at Utah State University will present its 2021 awards to three outstanding local supporters of the performing arts on March 26.

The recipients of those awards will be Wendi Hassan, the executive director of the Cache Valley Center of the Arts, and philanthropists Art and Mary Heers of Mendon.

That presentation will take place as part of the college’s annual Arts Awards Celebration and Donor Recognition event.

“That event celebrates our student, faculty and staff awardees in the areas of research, creative activity, service and mentoring, among others,” according to Elaine C. Olson of the CCA staff. “We will also recognize community members with the Champion of the Arts and Distinguished Service awards.”

Olson added that Hassan is being honored as Champion of the Arts for her “tireless work” in promoting live performances in Cache Valley despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Heers are being recognized for distinguished service in funding a “world-class scene shop” for the CCA theater program and their membership on the college’s advancement council.

Hassan is a Logan resident who has managed the local CacheARTS organization since 2015. She had previously served as community outreach manager for the Utah Division of Arts and Museums in Salt Lake City.

Hassan holds a master of business administration degree from Utah State University and a master’s degree in Arts Policy and Administration from Ohio State University.

When the majority of Cache Valley’s performing arts organizations shut down due the coronavirus outbreak in spring of 2020, Hassan responded by organizing two rounds of what she termed the Random Acts Community Performance Series.

Those presentations at the Ellen Eccles Theatre not only pioneered best practices for staging live performances while observing pandemic precautions, but also demonstrated the versatility and resilience of the local performing arts community.

Art and Mary Heers are alumni of Stanford University who have wholeheartedly transferred their alliance to Utah State.

The couple relocated to Cache Valley so that Art Heers could pursue an engineering career with Campbell Scientific, where his contributions have helped that firm become a worldwide industry leader in the development of measurement and control instruments.

Meanwhile, Mary Heers added a bachelor’s degree in theater arts as well as a teaching certificate from Utah State to her psychology degree from Stanford.

Her subsequent experience has included being a beloved teacher and drama coach at Preston High School, a thespian, a volunteer radio producer at Utah Public Radio and dairy farmer who recently added two water buffaloes to her herd.

Mary Heers even played a cameo role in 2004 Sundance Film Festival phenomenon “Napolean Dynamite.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Olson said the CCA awards ceremony will be a virtual event this year. Members of the public will be able to view the awards presentations starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 26 at CCAPRESENTS.USU.EDU