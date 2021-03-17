Utah’s coronavirus numbers growing; 699 new cases Wednesday

Masked woman gets bandaged after receiving a shot. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

LOGAN – The first three days of this week have revealed a troubling trend in the daily growth of coronavirus positive tests in Utah from 221 (Monday), to 481 (Tuesday), to Wednesday’s 699 cases.

Statewide, hospitalizations grew by nine while there were five more deaths and new positives have grown each day this week in the Bear River Health District.

Wednesday’s new numbers mean Utah’s total number of positives the last year has grown to 379,780. Including the 699 Wednesday — and with 8,666 tests administrated that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 8.1 percent.

With 27,654 vaccine doses administered statewide since Tuesday, the state’s total number of doses is 1,054,727. The number of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated is now 384,054.

Also, there have been 2,037 COVID-19 deaths statewide; there were five new deaths in Utah reported since Tuesday. Four of the five occurred before Feb. 17.

During the pandemic 2.3 million Utahns have been tested with almost 4.1 million total tests.

There are 57 new cases in northern Utah Wednesday and the total caseload in one year of the pandemic in the district is 20,365.

Total hospitalizations in the district are 808: 567 in Cache County, 234 Box Elder. County and seven in Rich County.

Among the 20,365 total positives in the district, 19,868 have recovered.

There are 180 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah which is nine more than Tuesday. Also, 63 of those are in intensive care units which is eight more than Tuesday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,198.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 499 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people” is 8.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1 percent.

Wednesday’s Idaho COVID numbers include 176,007 confirmed cases and there have been 1,929 COVID-19 deaths with 1,100 positive tests in Franklin County, 363 positives in Bear Lake County and 333 in Oneida County.