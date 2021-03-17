Weber man pleads guilty to travelling to Wellsville to ‘meet up’ with teenage girl

Booking photo for Tanner P. Clark (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old south Weber man has confessed to driving to Wellsville to meet up with a 15-year-old girl earlier this year. Tanner P. Clark, who was previously convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, was arrested in January and held in the Cache County Jail.

Clark participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He waived his right to trial and accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony.

In exchange for Clark’s guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four remaining charges against him.

On Jan. 6, Clark drove to a church parking lot in Wellsville to meet the teenager in person. He drove away when the girl and her friends became suspicious of him.

The victim told deputies, Clark added her as a friend on SnapChat in December. He told her that he was 17-years-old and lived in Brigham City. About two weeks into the relationship, the suspect began asking her to send nude photographs to him, which she refused to do.

The girl stated that Clark messaged her earlier and asked to meet up. He told her that he wanted to drive around with his hand on her lap and that they could go where nobody else was.

The affidavit stated Clark was taken into custody at his apartment by probation agents. They also searched the residence and located a smartphone, which he was prohibited from possessing. The phone was turned over to the state crime lab for a forensic analysis.

Davis County Court records show, Clark pleaded guilty to multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2018. He was later sentenced to 90 days in jail and then placed on probation.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, defense attorney Joshua Baron said Clark is currently facing similar charges in Farmington. He asked the court to postpone sentencing while they work out a plea agreement in that case.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted Clark’s plea deal and scheduled sentencing for May 26. He ordered the suspect to undergo a presentence investigation about his criminal history.

