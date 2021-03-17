Wellsville man hires new attorney to fight drug charges and sex-offender violations

Booking photo for Tanner J. Mitton (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Wellsville man has hired a new attorney as he continues to fight charges of drug possession and failing to update his sex-offender registry. Tanner J. Mitton has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in October.

Mitton participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with one count of drug distribution, a second-degree felony, six counts of failure to register as a sex-offender and five counts of drug possession, all third-degree felonies; along with other misdemeanors.

Mitton had previously requested Tuesday’s hearing, stating that he didn’t want to be represented by a public defender. He claimed the court appointed attorney was not willing to represent his interests in fighting the charges.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would allow Mitton’s public defender to be released, noting that a new attorney had been hired by the defendant.

John Cooper entered an appearance and requested for Mitton to be allowed bail.

Judge Fonnesbeck, who had previously denied Mitton bail, said Cooper could file a motion and she would consider it. She scheduled a status hearing for March 29.

Last fall, Cache County sheriff’s deputies began investigating Mitton, after receiving a drug tip. They allegedly tracked the suspect making multiple brief trips to several parking lots and convenience stores in the Murray area. They also reported that he had failed to update his sex-offender registry with his current residence, vehicle description and social media account.

On Oct. 17, deputies initiated a traffic stop as Mitton was allegedly returning from another trip to Murray. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle.

Mitton reportedly told investigators that he had traveled south to purchase the drugs because he wasn’t feeling well.

There are several cases pending against Mitton in court. He has pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges. The trials have been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on all in-person court hearings.

Mitton is currently being held in jail without bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvrado.com