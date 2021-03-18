August 15, 1954 ~ March 9, 2021 (age 66)

Ann Elizabeth Henderson, 66, was reunited with her parents on March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. We are sure it was a joyous reunion.

Ann was born on August 15, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Melvin Bentson Henderson and Helen Richards Henderson. She was the light of their lives, and their only child. She attended West High School where she participated in publications, competitive sports, and was known for her academic achievement. Ann was a soft-spoken, cultured person who always had a smile for everyone.

After completing her education at BYU in Family Living, Ann moved to Norwood, Colorado where she taught high school home economics for six years. With an opportunity to become the Family Consumer Science (FCS) Agent for USU Extension in Box Elder County, Ann decided it was time to make a move and soon made her home in Brigham City, Utah. During her service as extension agent, Ann obtained her master’s degree in Family and Human Development from Utah State University. She retired in September 2020 as an Associate Professor in Extension after 11 years. As an Extension Agent for 37 years, she influenced the lives of thousands of Box Elder County youth who participated in various 4-H FCS related projects. She also loved to teach adults and facilitated many classes on different FCS subjects throughout the county.

Ann lived to serve and loved education. Her proudest accomplishments were helping to develop the Community Pro Youth Organization (CPYO) in Brigham City. This work addressed youth needs in the community, and led to the creation of the Lincoln Center, a community center targeted towards helping youth and non-profit organizations. Ann was dedicated to her mother, Helen, whom she brought to live with her in Brigham City after Helen’s retirement from the University of Utah. Together they built a lovely home in which they resided together until Helen’s passing in 2002.

Ann received numerous recognition’s: Young Women’s Christian Association Women in Action Award, Utah Home Economics Association Outstanding Home Economist in Extension, USU College of Family Life Extension Agent of the Year, along with many other awards. She was a past president of the Box Elder Rotary Club International, served on the Inter-Agency Council and Box Elder County Fair Board. She also volunteered as an usher at the Heritage Theater in Perry. Ann was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 16, at 11:00am at the Brigham City First Ward Chapel at 236 East 100 South, Brigham City, Utah. There will be no viewing.

Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street E, Salt Lake City, Utah, with graveside services.

In lieu of flowers we encourage you to serve someone in need or donate to your favorite youth community organization in her memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Larkin Mortuary.