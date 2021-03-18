B-Tech to get a new health science building

LOGAN – Bridgerland Technical College (B-Tech) announced the construction of a new state of the art Health Sciences building as they celebrate their 50th year. The hands-on learning institution is a part of the Utah System of Technical Colleges.

This is an exciting time for the college that serves Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, said DeLayne Locke, the event coordinator for the college.

The technical college received the final approval from the Utah State legislature to begin construction on its first purpose-built 75,000 square foot Health Sciences building.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to our local legislators both current and past who have made this request a reality, including Logan City who supported us with infrastructure improvements,” said K. Chad Campbell, President of B-Tech. “We also appreciate Governor Cox’s support in recommending this building as his one and only building priority in the 2021 general session.”

The Utah State legislature appropriated $38 million for the Logan-based campus with satellite campuses in Brigham City and Woodruff. They also received another $1 million from a private donor.

The new building will house seven high-demand healthcare programs: dental assisting, medical assisting, nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, practical nursing, as well as registered nursing.

Wendy Carter, executive vice president, said since 2010 program admissions have been limited due to a lack of physical space.

“We are ecstatic this building will expand enrollment opportunities for students,” she said. “Our students are able to graduate virtually debt free in less than 12 months and ultimately will have a direct and immediate impact on Utah’s essential healthcare workforce.”

Technical education utilizes a hands-on, competency-based model where students prepare until they confidently demonstrate content mastery.

This educational model has historically provided a near 100 percent pass rate on professional licensing exams.

Lisa Moon, the associate vice president for Health Sciences and Public Services at the college, said with all the new health care concerns in 2020 this kind of education will benefit not only our community but the Bear River region as well.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the importance of health care workers in our community paramount,” she said. “This new Bridgerland Technical College Health Sciences Building is essential for the College to successfully train the healthcare workforce needed both now and in the future.”