Cox says vaccinations for every adult will be available next week

Middle aged man receives a vaccine. Photo by Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

Thursday, at his monthly media conference, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that at the request of state and local health department leaders vaccinations for every adult in Utah will be made available next Wednesday, March 24. That is earlier than the previously planned April 1st date.

“This is a significant movement in timing and it also means there will not be vaccines available for everyone in the state, I want to be very clear about that,” Gov. Cox said. “It may take a few weeks for you to be able to schedule an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

He said consumer confidence is on the rise in Utah and thus the economy is growing. He also announced 81 percent of adults 70 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Governor said he is pleased with how things are going, with case counts going down and vaccines going up.

“We have a law that has been passed that will allow the mask mandate to go away, but only a portion of the mask mandate,” Gov. Cox added. “We still have a mask mandate for large gatherings which is where those super spreader events are likely to happen so it’s really important to have masks in those areas.

“We also still have masks in schools in that population where so much of the early spread was happening.”

There have been 2,041 COVID-19 deaths statewide with five new deaths in Utah reported since Wednesday.

Thursday’s new numbers mean Utah’s total number of positives the last year has grown to 380,340. Including the 560 Thursday — and with 7,526 tests administrated that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 7.4 percent.

There are 189 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah which is nine more than Wednesday. Also, 63 of those are in intensive care units, the same as Wednesday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,223.

With 25,312 vaccine doses administered statewide since Wednesday the state’s total number of doses is 1,080,039. The number of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated is 394,004.

There are 30 new cases in northern Utah Thursday and the total caseload in one year of the pandemic in the district is 20,395.

Wednesday’s Idaho COVID numbers include 176,461 confirmed cases and there have been 1,935 COVID-19 deaths with 1,102 positive tests in Franklin County, 363 positives in Bear Lake County and 334 in Oneida County.