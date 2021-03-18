Family releases identity of young drowning victim in Lewiston

McCrae Hunter Bodily

LOGAN — The family of a three-year-old boy who died last weekend, released their son’s identity while also announcing funeral arrangements. McCrae Hunter Bodily drowned Saturday morning in the Bear River, south of his home in Lewiston.

In an obituary, Bodily’s family described the young boy as a fun loving, radiant little child who lived every moment to its fullest. He loved tractors, excavators, bulldozers and everything he could find to play in the dirt.

The family explained that for Christmas, Bodily received a battery-powered 4-wheeler and a helmet. Both were red, his favorite color. They were his pride and joy and he drove it all over the field and his yard.

Last Saturday, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a call from Bodily’s mother after the 4-wheeler was found in the Bear River, behind their home. Family members had started looking for the young boy along the bank.

Before first responders could arrive on the scene, Bodily’s body was found unresponsive, floating in the river. Family members began CPR immediately.

Paramedics arrived and continued life-saving attempts. They transported Bodily to Cache Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bodily’s family expressed gratitude and thanks to the Cache County EMT’s, the Trenton and Lewiston First Responders, hospital staff, Tonya Ryan from the Cache County Victim Services, friends, neighbors, and Cache Valley Mortuary, for their compassion and love. They said McCrae will be missed every hour of every day.

Funeral services will be held at the Lewiston 1st and 2nd Ward Building, 10 South 1600 West, Lewiston, Utah on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held at the same address Friday, from 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturday before the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Trenton City Cemetery, following the funeral service.

Friends have set up an account for anyone wishing to donate money to help with funeral expenses. Contributions can be made at any Alta Bank branch in the name of “McCrae Bodily.”

