Gilbert “Gil” Thatcher Olsen

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Gilbert “Gil” T. Olsen, was called home in the early hours of March 13, 2021 with his wife Claudia by his side.

His 94 years were filled with love, adventure, and an unending thirst for knowledge. Gil was born in College Ward, Cache County, Utah to Lester Woodruff Olsen and Virginia May Thatcher on March 4, 1927. He grew up on a farm, running wild with his faithful dog Tip in tow. He graduated from South Cache High School, and shortly thereafter served in the US Navy at the end of WWII before returning safely to his friends and family in Utah.

His love of knowledge led him to Utah State Agricultural College (now USU) to pursue his BS in History and Accounting. From 1953 to 1956, he served a wonderful mission in Denmark, the country he requested, to further explore and understand his ancestry, a passion he nourished for the remainder of his life. During his mission, he served as Mission Secretary before continuing on to proselytizing work.

On September 4, 1958, Gilbert married Claudia Wells Dean in the Salt Lake City Temple surrounded by loved ones. The next year they welcomed their first of six children. The family moved to New Mexico where he pursued his MBA at New Mexico State University. Following a move to Arizona, Gil completed his PHD in Administration of Higher Education at ASU in 1968. After a successful career at Utah Valley Technical College (now UVU), Gil and Claudia became business owners with their chain of hair salons called Haircuts Plus, where they worked until they ultimately retired in 1992. Gil and Claudia eventually settled down in South Jordan, Utah, where they filled their home with love and laughter and where Gil finally returned to his Heavenly Father.

Gil was an old soul with many hobbies that he carefully cultivated over the years, including but certainly not limited to: stamp collecting, coin collecting, gardening, travelling, and all around mischief. He didn’t know how to do anything half-heartedly. He was always finding some project to work on, from the tending of his beautiful flowers, maintaining rental homes, constructing an elaborate toy train room in the basement with his son David, and puttering around the house doing various chores and handiwork. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a laugh in his heart. Many evenings were spent with Gil playing the piano and sharing stories of his childhood with his family. He had a love for Danish folk songs and whimsical rhymes, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Gil loved to take photos of all the magical places he visited, as well as documenting family outings. To recount all of the things he accomplished or cherished would take years in and of itself. He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a loving husband, an adoring father, and truly the pinnacle of grandfathers. He was beloved by his friends, family and community and he will be sorely missed.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Virginia, his sister Gloria, his brother John, as well as many other dear family members and friends. His legacy lives on with his beloved wife Claudia, his 6 children; Amy Olsen (Eduardo), Laura Olsen (Clay), Rebecca Olsen, David Olsen (Nedra), Jennifer Tessin (Brad), Anita DeGiulio (Nick), and 12 grandchildren.

We are so grateful for all the extra help and effort that our children and grandchildren blessed us with in taking care of Gil, especially over these most recent months. We would also like to thank Aspire Hospice and their staff for all their assistance since November of last year. Also, a special thanks to our dear friend Cheryl Clark Young, who provided untold hours of her expertise and caregiving. We know she truly cared deeply for Gil, and she showed that everyday in her gentle care and treatment of him. We thank all of our family and friends for all they have done over the years for our dearest Gil. You are all deeply appreciated and we feel blessed that he was loved so completely.

The services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021. A viewing will be held at the River Ridge 10th Ward LDS Church, 1409 West Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah from 9:30 – 10:30am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am.

To attend funeral services remotely, please click here and the link the will be posted at the top of the page prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.