Kevin K. Seamons was born on June 2, 1957 to Blair J. and Janet Knudson Seamons. He left this earth for greener pastures on March 15, 2021, leaving his and friends and family too soon.

Kevin was taught from a young age how to work hard. He spent his summers in Mink Creek working with his grandpa. He learned to love tractors and fixing things from his dad and grandpa.

While working in the Logan temple one evening, after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kevin’s eye fell upon a smiling brunette. He used his charm and quick wit to woo his cheerful and sweet wife, Hazel Noreen Gunnell. They were married in the Logan Temple on February 14, 1980.

Throughout his life, Kevin worked as a volunteer firefighter, a hobby sheep farmer, gardener, and mechanic. He was a knowledgeable handyman and loved helping others with fixing any problem that came his way. He especially loved tinkering with tractors and created a highly coveted collection. His friends came to him seeking advice and a good laugh. His family loved to gather and eat his famous dutch-oven potatoes and smoked meat. He always sent them home with a big hug and a warning to watch out for critters.

In the early 90’s Kevin launched his career as a mechanic at the bus garage, working with his dad. Kevin helped the school district to design a state-of-the-art bus garage, and when his dad retired in 2002 Kevin was promoted to supervisor. He thought a lot of his drivers and made sure they were always taken care of.

Teaching his children the value of hard work was a legacy he left behind. Whether it was cutting and gathering firewood, hauling hay, maintaining cars, or feeding sheep it was always to help encourage his children to put their best foot forward. He was an example of integrity and service.

He is survived by his wife, Noreen, 6 children: Jason (Angie), Maria (Cameron), Kristina (Brandon), Aaron, Katie (Don), Jenny (James), and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jan (Necia), sister, Karen (Kevin), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Ellie Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Preston 8th Ward chapel, 213 South 200 East, Preston, Idaho at 11:30am. A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 11:30am also at the church.

Kevin will be able to watch over the beautiful mountains in Mink Creek where he will be laid to rest near his family. Our dad loved to laugh and be with his family more than anything. We believe he will continue to do that as he watches us all from heaven with his playful grin.

