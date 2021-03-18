January 24, 1931 – March 16, 2021 (age 90)

Leone Barker White was called home by her Heavenly Father 16 March 2021, at age 90. She passed peacefully, supported by family and loved ones.

She was born 24 January 1931 to Stephen Waldo and Hazel Vilate Larsen Barker in Newton, Utah. She was the only daughter in the family, with three older brothers. Her parents owned a beauty and barber shop, and she had many fond memories of helping them in the shop.

She graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State University, where she was an Aggiette and majored in Early Childhood Development.

While in college, she met Leon White at an institute dance. On their second date, Leon told her that she would be his wife someday. They married 6 November 1953 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple.

Having similar first names was something Leone and Leon enjoyed very much. They had a lovely family together with one daughter, Susan, followed by five sons, Gary, Alan, Wayne, Paul and Don.

Leone was a woman of incredible strength and talent, keeping the family running while Leon finished medical school and opened a pediatric practice. She had a special gift for sewing and clothing design.

Leon’s pediatric office would not have been the same without her. She enjoyed helping out with everything from bookkeeping to weighing the newborns.

She served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many capacities, including Primary, Cub Scouts, Relief Society, stake Young Women, and ward missionary. She had a special place in her heart for “her” activity day girls.

It would be hard to find a woman with more compassion than Leone. She always put other people before herself.

She is survived by her six children, Susan (Doug) Anderson, North Ogden, Utah; Gary (Kathy) White, Summerville, South Carolina; Alan White, West Bountiful, Utah; Wayne (Karen) White, Brigham City, Utah; Paul (Judith) White, South Weber, Utah; Donald (Jeanette) White; 30 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Howard White, her daughter-in-law Beverly White, her parents, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Darwin (Radah) Barker, Lloyd (Bonnie) Barker, and Ronald (Gerry) Barker.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Municipal Park Ward chapel, 5930 South 2200 West in Roy, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West in Roy, Utah, from 6:00 – 8:00pm, and also Tuesday at the church from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to services.

Interment at Roy City Cemetery, Roy, Utah.

Special thanks to the many helpers from Visiting Angels, Encompass Hospice and Suncrest Hospice for their love and care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.