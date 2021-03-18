Logan man accused of sexually abusing two young girls waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Nelson Nieves (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man, charged with allegedly sexually abusing two young girls while babysitting them at his home, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Nelson Nieves was originally booked into the Cache County Jail in December, where he is being held without bail.

Nieves participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy of a child, all first-degree felonies; along with one count of rape of a child, a second-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that Nieves wished to waive the hearing, where a judge would have reviewed prosecutor’s evidence and determined whether the defendant would be bound over for trial. He also entered “not guilty” pleas for each of the charges.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a complaint of child sex abuse after one of the alleged victims, a 4-year-old girl, told her mother how Nieves molested and videoed her naked. The girl referred to it as a game the suspect would play with her.

The alleged victim told investigators how she and a 9-year-old girl would play without their clothes on. The incidents took place while Nieves was tending the two girls at his apartment, near 360 W. 1100 N.

Investigators later spoke to the other alleged victim, the 9-year-old girl. She also spoke about being naked at Nieves’ residence, and described how the suspect had raped and sodomized her.

The girl told police Nieves had made her “pinky promise” not to talk about the naked games. He had allegedly told her it was a secret and would get him in a lot of trouble.

Law enforcement attempted to question Nieves during their investigation. He refused to answer any questions and said he didn’t want to talk without a lawyer present.

During Thursday’s hearing, McGinnis said they are continuing to negotiate a possible plea deal. No conditions were disclosed.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted Nieves’ waiver and scheduled a pretrial conference for April 5.

Nieves spoke only briefly, telling the court he understood the rights he was giving up by waiving the preliminary hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com