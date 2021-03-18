Logan woman charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old girl waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Yvonne Lantry (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan woman charged with sexually abusing a young girl years ago has waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Yvonne N. Lantry was originally arrested last September and later released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.

Lantry participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Thursday morning, appearing by web conference. She was previously charged with sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony.

According to court personnel, Lantry waived the hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not prosecutors had sufficient evidence to bind her over for trial.

Defense attorney Cara Tangaro said she would be filing a motion as they continue to fight the case.

According to an arrest warrant, North Park police received a report about a young girl being sexually abused in December 2019. The incident had occurred approximately five years earlier when the girl was 4-years-old.

The alleged victim described how Lantry had forced her to perform oral sex. The suspect was reportedly intoxicated at the time. The abuse continued until Lantry passed out and fell asleep.

The young girl told several family members what had happened. They confronted Lantry, who claimed she couldn’t remember the incident.

Detectives contacted Lantry during their investigation. She refused to speak with them or give a statement.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled a status hearing for June 28.

Lantry could face up to life in prison if convicted.

