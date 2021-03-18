Man dies in off-road crash in southwest Cache Valley

LOGAN — Law enforcement are investigating a fatal crash that occurred along the Old Sardine Canyon Highway Thursday afternoon. The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the Mount Pisgah area.

In a press release, Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said when deputies arrived on scene, they located a Jeep that had left the dirt roadway. A single occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to emergency radio traffic, the man’s body was located, partially pinned underneath the Jeep. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators used an accident reconstruction team to try and determine when and how the crash occurred. Initial evidence point to possible alcohol involvement and the driver not wearing a seat belt.

The man’s identity is not being released, pending the investigation and notification of family.

Bartschi expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. He also advised that as the weather warms up and more off-road activity begins, motorists need to wear safety equipment and never drink and drive.

