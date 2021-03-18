August 8, 1931 – March 16, 2021 (age 89)

Roy Flinders Hatch, 89, passed away March 16, 2021. He was born August 8, 1931 in Hatch, Idaho to Ransom Osborne Hatch and Mary Louise Flinders.

He spent his life in the service of God in the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints. He had many varied callings including, full-time missionary to the Mid-Western States, Bishop, Counselor in the Stake Presidency, and a worker in the Logan, Utah Temple.

He also served in the military stationed in Korea. He actively served in his community. He spent his life working the farm his grandfather homesteaded. He loved horses, especially Arabians. Home was his favorite place to be.

Roy attended Ricks College just long enough to find his sweetheart, Jolene Anderson. They were married March 30, 1956, 65 years ago this month, in the Idaho Falls Temple.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, four brothers, sister and their spouses.

He is survived by his dear wife Jolene Anderson Hatch, his son Carl A. Hatch (wife Judy Hollingsworth), and daughters Valene (Husband Rick Bohne), Sherrie (Husband Brett Denney) and Brenda (Husband Jimi Carter), 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Chesterfield LDS Chapel at 12:00 noon with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30am before. A viewing will also be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:00pm at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 2nd South, in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.