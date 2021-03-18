Scott Michael Nester, 41 passed peacefully away March 15, 2021 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

Scott was born January 11,1980 in Brigham City, Utah to Laurie Jo Wolf and Kevin Lynn Nester. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1998. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He honorably served his country in the US Army. He loved to travel and enjoyed the friends he made along the way. Scott cherished the times he had spent with his Grandpa Wolf metal detecting and collecting coins. He enjoyed fishing, soccer and driving fast cars.

Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always had a furry companion by his side. Scott was a true friend and always put others first. He will be remembered as a kind and loving man with a gentle soul.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin Nester and Laurie (Dale) Anderson. Brothers and sister, Christopher Lynn Nester (Erin), Brian Lee Nester, Sheri Ann Nester, nephew Owen Max Nester, and his loving Grandma, Joan Wolf. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Max Wolf.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 12:30 – 1:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East in Brigham City, Utah.

Graveside Services and Interment will be held at 2:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah where Military Honors will be accorded.

Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and masks are requested.

Family suggests donations be made to the Scott Nester Memorial Fund. You can make those donations by clicking here.