Talmage “Tal” Clayton Bird Jr.

August 6, 1936 – March 14, 2021 (age 84)

Tal Bird was a man who loved life! He was full of love, kindness, service and a jovial approach to life! He was fun loving, liked everyone, wanted to help anyone that was down on their luck, especially beggars on the street corner that he would invite them to go for a meal. He was very generous with what he had.

He was a great family man! He loved his children with all of his heart. He loved preparing breakfast for Heather, Shane and Jeremy both when they were young and even after they had grown up he then prepared for spouses Beki and Amber and grandchildren Savanna, Gunnar, Tessa, Olivia, Violet, Isabelle, Victor, Zack, Miranda and Clancey.

Tal adored his two late sisters Bevo and Lynno and loved his two brothers Albert and Brent Bird! They all loved each other so much and he touched their lives in so many ways!

Talo as he was known affectionately, was born August 3, 1936 in Memphis Tennessee (had met Elvis Presley personally in Elvis’s home) born to Anna Katherine Stewart Bird and Talmage Clayton Bird Sr. He moved to Utah to attend BYU where he graduated with a Math degree. He served his mission in the Greater Texas Lousiana Mission. He loved the people of Texas and had hoped to someday return. He loved to continue learning and reading throughout his life and he was and was wise in academics as well as life.

His beloved wife Gayle shared that he loved the view from their front window facing East, he adored appreciating the beautiful mountain, and he loved feeding the birds (his namesake)!

Gayle, his wife, fondly remembers being deeply loved by him and is quoted as saying ‘I could not have been more loved’! She says that he loved telling stories, loved his teasing and loved him with all of her heart!

On March 19, 2021 we will celebrate his life, and invite all to join in person or online via Zoom.

A viewing will take place at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah beginning at 1:00pm where a video to celebrate his life will be shown until 1:30pm.

Graveside services will immediately follow beginning at 2:00pm in the Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.

He will live on in our hearts forever!