Utah delegation in Congress scores small victory over Biden

The disputed boundaries of the Bear Ears National Monument in San Juan County contain thousands of Native American archaeological sites like this one (Photo courtesy of the National Trust for Historic Preservation).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of Utah’s congressional delegation have won a small victory in their struggle with the Biden administration over the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.

Under pressure from Utah’s elected representatives in Congress and Gov. Spencer Cox, the U.S. Department of the interior announced a delay Wednesday in its implementation of a Jan. 20 presidential order that might have expanded the boundaries of those monuments, sealing off vast areas of rural Utah from mineral exploration and development.

Utah officials applauded that announcement with a joint statement, calling the delay an encouraging sign that the Biden administration was willing to “… engage with state, local and tribal leaders” on the controversial issue.

Newly installed Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will now travel to Utah to tour the Bear Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments before any decision is made regarding their future.

“We welcome Secretary Haaland’s decision to travel to Utah, tour the monuments in question and receive meaningful input from the local elected officials and residents,” according to freshman U.S. Rep. Blake Moore (R-District 1), quoting from the text of the delegation’s statement. “Her trip to Utah will allow her the opportunity to speak with the people who live and work on the lands … before making any recommendations to the president.”

The executive order signed by President Joe Biden during his first day in office directed the Interior Department to review the Utah controversy and recommend new boundaries for the two national monuments by Mar. 20.

Utah’s congressmen immediately condemned that directive as “ … a review in name only with predetermined results, which … will not solve the root of the problem and will only deepen divisions in this country.”

Since then, Moore and his colleagues – U.S. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Reps. Chris Stewart (R-District 2), John Curtis (R-District 3) and Burgess Owens (R-District 4) continued to agitate for a delay in the process outlined by Biden.

In a early March joint letter to the White House, the Utah delegation stressed that “ … it would be inappropriate for the administration to proceed with a unilateral executive action until there is sufficient time to negotiate broadly supported compromise legislation … that puts an end to the political back-and-forth of Utah’s monuments.”

The roots of the national monument controversy in Utah date back more than two decades.

In 1996, former President Bill Clinton designated nearly 2 million acres of land in Kane and Garfield counties as the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.

Including some of the most remote land in the entire county, the resulting national monument stretches from the towns of Big Water, Glendale and Kanab in the southwest portion of the state to the towns of Escalante and Boulder in the northeast.

In the closing days of his administration during 2016, former President Barak Obama established the Bear Ears National Monument in San Juan County. That area stretches over more than 1.3 million acres, including two scenic buttes (the so-called Bear Ears) and the nearby Indian Creek corridor rock climbing area.

In 2017, former President Donald Trump issued an executive order downsizing the Bear Ears monument by 85 percent and shrinking the Grand Staircase Escalante monument by about 50 percent.

That decision touched off a firestorm within the ranks of nature advocates, environmentalists and Native American tribal leaders representing the Hopi, Navajo, Ute and Pueblo nations. Tribal leaders were particularly outraged over the reduction of the Bear Ears monument, since that area includes thousands of red rock archaeological sites and the ruins of cliff dwellings.

During his 2020 presidential bid, Biden’s progressive campaign promises included the restoration of the Bear Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante monuments to their original boundaries.

Interior Secretary Haaland is expected to visit Utah in April.