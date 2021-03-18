July 16, 1953 – March 15, 2021 (age 67)

Warren “Butch” Johnston Millward, 67, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away, Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.

Butch was born July 16, 1953 in St. George, Utah to Warren Hill and Alice Johnston. Butch attended high school in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed around the Pacific Ocean.

On April 16, 1977 he married Pamela Sue Morgan in Anacortes, Washington. To this union three children were born. They later divorced but remained life long friends.

Butch spent 20+ years in the Navy and was honorably discharged a highly decorated Veteran, he then spent many years in the Navy Reserve. He and Pam then made their home in Pingree, Idaho.

Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and playing darts. He was an admirer of John Wayne and loved listening to music.

Butch is survived by his children, Kenny (Melody) Millward of Blackfoot, Idaho; Robert (Jamie) Millward of American Falls, Idaho; Christopher Scott Millward of Boise, Idaho; siblings, Tina (Carl) Hensen of Sterling, Idaho; Donna Millward of Tremonton, Utah; Jennifer Millward of Bountiful, Utah; David Millward of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Brenda Millward of Tremonton, Utah; adopted father, Don Millward of Bountiful, Utah; and four grandchildren and the family of longtime companion, Shorty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Hill, and Alice Brockman; step-mothers, Rollande Hill and Jackie Millward; siblings, Michael, Anna Marie, Roberta, and Harold; and long time companion, Kathy “Shorty” Palmer.

Per his request no formal services will be held.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Hawker Funeral Home.