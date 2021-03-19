88 Northern Utah residents have died of COVID, two more Friday

Photo by CDC

LOGAN – There have now been 88 coronavirus fatalities in northern Utah with the deaths Friday of two Cache County residents, a woman between 25 and 44 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of her death and a man, older than 85, who was a long-term care facility resident.

Among the deaths within the Bear River Health District, 47 have been from Box Elder County and 41 are from Cache County.

Utah’s statewide mask mandate expires April 10 but Intermountain Healthcare announced Friday mask guidelines for its caregivers, patients and visitors will not be changing.

“In a year unlike any we’ve ever experienced, caregivers have been extraordinary in keeping each other and our patients safe by following PPE guidelines, and we need to continue to do so,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician.

He said the risk of transmission of COVID-19 variants remains a concern, especially with movement between counties and states.

There have been 2,058 COVID-19 deaths statewide with 17 new deaths in Utah reported since Thursday.

The new numbers mean Utah’s total number of positives the last year has grown to 380,787. Including 447 Friday — and with 5,967 tests administrated that leaves the 24-hour positivity rate at 7.5 percent.

There are 176 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah which is 13 fewer than Thursday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,241.

With 31,146 vaccine doses administered statewide since Thursday the state’s total number of doses is 1,111185.

There are 19 new cases in northern Utah Friday and the total caseload in one year of the pandemic in the district is 20,414.

Total hospitalizations in the district are 812 (570 in Cache County, 235 Box Elder. County and seven in Rich County.)

Friday’s Idaho COVID numbers include 176,802 confirmed cases and there have been 1,938 COVID-19 deaths with 1,104 positive tests in Franklin County, 363 positives in Bear Lake County and 334 in Oneida County.