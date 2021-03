Carol Penovich, age 90, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday March 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Bear River City Cemetery, 5550 North 4600 West, Brigham City, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.