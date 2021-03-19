Countywide green waste collection service to begin Monday

Logan city officials have announced that countywide green waste collection services will begin Monday, Mar. 22.

LOGAN – City officials here have announced that green waste pick-up season for Cache County residents will begin on Monday, Mar. 22.

Crews from the Logan City Environmental Department will begin making curbside collections from residents’ green waste cans on that day, according to city spokeswoman Emily Malik.

Green waste drop sites in cities throughout the county will also open on Mar. 22, she adds. A list of those drop sites can be found online at https://www.loganutah.org/government/departments/environmental/recycling/recycling_drop_sites.php

“We would like to remind residents,” Malik says, “that green waste cans and drop sites are intended for green waste materials only. Those include grass, leaves, small branches and general yard waste less then 4-inches in length. No garbage, rocks, dirt or pet waste is allowed.”

City officials are also advising residents not to overfill their green waste cans at the curbside or the dumpsters at drop sites or to place materials on the ground beside those containers.

“Drop sites are serviced regularly through the season,” Mailk explained. “If the container at a drop site is full, please try again later or bring the materials directly to the green waste facility at the Logan Landfill.”

The landfill is located at 200 North 1400 West in Logan and the green waste facility there is open to residents year-round at no cost.

Malik said that county residents may sign up for curbside green waste collection service at their homes for $5 per month by calling 435-716-9755.

Additional information about local green waste collection services can be found on the Logan City website at www.loganutah.org or by calling 435-716-9755.