First annual Feed Utah food drive to be held Saturday

The first annual Feed Utah 2021 and is intended to include all faiths and community organizations.

LOGAN – Hundreds of young people across Cache Valley will be collecting food for the first annual Feed Utah food drive to be held on Saturday, March 20, at 9 a.m. Participants can place a bag with their donations on their porch or take their donations to one of the closest pick up sites.

The collaborative effort comes from all religious congregations, service clubs and other organizations, to help collect food to feed the estimated 511,000 Utahns who are facing hunger this year. Some facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-related sickness and unemployment.

Matt Whitaker, director of the Cache Food Pantry, said they serve about 3,500 people a month out of their Main Street location.

“We not only help clients that come here for food we also have about 25 other organizations that depend on us to help them like CAPSA, the Senior Center, Cache Employment Training Center and others,” he said. “We also help Franklin and Rich counties’ food pantries.”

The Utah Food Bank reported one in five Utah children are unsure where the next meal is going to come from.

“We could use anything anyone brings, but we are especially in need of baking supplies and canned fruits,” Whitaker said. “Cache Valley residents are really good to donate canned vegetables.”

The Cache Food Pantry director said he set up collection sites across Cache Valley to drop the food. Whitaker said Cache County Search and Rescue will pick up the food and bring it to the food pantry.

The following locations are where those who are collecting donations can take them.

Tremonton

Food Pantry at 180 S. Tremonton St.

Richmond

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 135 W. Main

Smithfield

Armory at 50 E. 100 N.

Hyde Park

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 85 E. Center

North Logan

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 2750 N. 800 E.

Logan

Cache Community Food Pantry at 359 S. Main

Logan

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 1255 N. 600 E.

Logan

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 940 West Three Point Ave

Logan

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 325 Lauralin Drive

River Heights

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Pavilion at 800 S. 600 E.

Millville/Providence

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Bowery at 360 E. 450 N.

Nibley

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Bowery at 3701 S. 450 W.

Hyrum

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Bowery at 600 S 200 E.

Wellsville

City Bowery at 30 S. Main

Logan

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 500 N. 100 E.

Benson

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 6575 N. 2400 W.

Young Single Adults

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fourth Stake Center at 1230 N. 600 E. Logan

This year’s Feed Utah sponsors include Associated Food Stores, JustServe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the NAACP, Bonneville Salt Lake, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah Alliance and the Utah National Guard.