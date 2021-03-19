May 28, 1998 – March 16, 2021 (age 22)

Our beloved son and brother Joseph Kent Spencer passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Provo, Utah due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Joseph was born in Logan, Utah on May 28, 1998 and grew up in Hyrum and Providence. He graduated from Mountain Crest High School, where he enjoyed participating in choir, theater, and the improv troupe. He excelled academically and was part of his school’s Academic Olympiad team.

After graduation, he spent some time working and assisting his mother at home before serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the San Diego California mission from 2017 to 2019. After returning home, he attended BYU.

Joseph’s demeanor was quiet and easygoing, but quick-witted, often catching us off guard with his hilarious observations. He had an infectious laugh and smile, and he loved to make others laugh. He loved being with his family and playing music and games with them. He loved reading and passionately discussing fantasy novels and movies, video games, and role-playing games.

Joseph was a friend to everyone, and everyone who knew him liked him. He was peace-loving and kind. He had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His restored church.

He is survived by his grandparents, Dan and Louise (Smith) Spencer, Connie (Barnes) Measom; parents, Wes and Marnie (Measom) Spencer; siblings, Sam, Hannah, Danny, Elisabeth, Adam, and Ben and Autumn (Davis) Spencer. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kent Measom.

He was loved by many and will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00am at the Providence Fifth Ward Chapel, 355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. There will also be a viewing at church from 9:30 – 10:45am prior to the funeral.

Interment at the Providence City Cemetery.

All who wish to attend any of these events should follow state guidelines for masks and social distancing.

The funeral service will be live-streamed via Zoom. Please click here to view.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.