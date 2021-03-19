April 16, 1959 – March 9, 2021 (age 61)

Nancy Jo Anderson, born April 16, 1959, passed peacefully with her family at her side on March 9, 2021.

Nancy was always smiling, and had an infectious little laugh like no other!

She was a lover of nature and beautified every garden in every home she occupied.

Nancy was a lover of music, and was always singing and dancing.

She loved to travel, and visited many cities throughout the country either on business or on vacation. Nancy wanted to visit Greece before she passed, but due to the closure of borders was unable to travel. She has earned her wings to fly now, and is able to roam the globe freely.

Nancy gained her bachelors degree while working, and caring for her newborn son. She worked in the biomedical industry and loved the continuous changes in the medical field and always stayed on top of the latest developments.

As a sales representative for HyClone, she was once trying to gain a customer from Texas. She went outside, made a bunch of snowballs, packed them in dry ice and sent them to her next potential client. They were delighted with their package filled with snowballs, and she landed the client!

Nancy was a faithful Dallas Cowboys fan, and on a business trip to Dallas, she somehow talked her way into the Dallas Cowboys stadium where the Dallas cheerleaders were practicing. Nancy makes friends very easily and has a photo where she is smack dab in the middle of all the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. They were as happy to meet Nancy as she was to meet them. No surprise!

Nancy’s son Dylan was her greatest accomplishment. He took such good care of her before her passing, and we’re pleased at the way he loved her, and helped her to move on.

Nancy is survived by her son, Dylan Bryan and his wife Sandy, of Owings Mills, Maryland, her mother, Joyce Anderson, residing at Maple Springs Memory Care in North Logan, Utah, brothers, David and Connie Anderson and Neil and Cathy Anderson, both of Nibley, Utah and sisters, Susan Crosbie of Logan, Utah, and Janette Anderson of Smithfield, Utah. Nancy also leaves behind her little dog Loki, numerous nieces and nephews and many very good friends that will miss her deeply as well.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Lee Anderson and baby brother, Darren Anderson.

Burial will take place at the Millville-Nibley Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her father and brother.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when weather permits for an outdoor gathering.

