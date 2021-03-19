PHOTO GALLERY: Texas Tech 65, Utah St 53 at NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) shoots a 3-point shot while Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Photos by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos and Doug McSchooler/Associated Press
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders is guarded by Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Marcus Santos-Silva, Neemias Queta
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies attempts to block a shot during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Neemias Queta
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Kevin McCullar #15 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders pulls down a rebound during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Kevin McCullar
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Alphonso Anderson #10 of the Utah State Aggies attempts a shot during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Alphonso Anderson
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Terrence Shannon Jr.
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Mac McClung #0 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Mac McClung
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Clarence Nadolny #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Clarence Nadolny
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Kyler Edwards #11 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Utah State Aggies held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Kyler Edwards
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Justin Bean #34 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Justin Bean
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Neemias Queta
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Neemias Queta
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Alphonso Anderson #10 of the Utah State Aggies reacts during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Alphonso Anderson
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Rollie Worster #24 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Rollie Worster
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Marco Anthony #44 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Marco Anthony
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Neemias Queta
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Steven Ashworth #3 of the Utah State Aggies reacts during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Alphonso Anderson
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Head coach Craig Smith of the Utah State Aggies during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Craig Smith
The basketball hits the face of Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) after his layup attempt ricocheted off the rim during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3), left, is trapped along the baseline by Texas Tech guard Jamarius Burton (2) and forward Tyreek Smith (10) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) scores with a slam dunk during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) passes the ball off to a teammate during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches the action on the court from the sideline during the first half of a first round game against Utah State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) tries to get a shot past the defense of Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) steals the ball away from Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) with a diving effort during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) blocks a shot by Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)