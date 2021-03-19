PHOTO GALLERY: Texas Tech 65, Utah St 53 at NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) shoots a 3-point shot while Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Photos by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos and Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

