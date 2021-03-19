Region 11 coaches name 2020-2021 All-Region girls basketball teams

Logan High School's Amber Kartchner. Photo by Sean Greene

LOGAN – The girls basketball coaches from throughout Region 11 have cast their votes and selected their All Region teams, MVP, Defensive MVP and Coach of the Year. Logan’s Amber Kartchner was recognized as both the region’s top overall player, as well as Defensive MVP. Kartchner finished the season ranked 3rd in the state across all classifications in scoring, averaging 21 points per game. Kartchner also averaged 4.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game on her way to helping Logan win Region 11 and advance all the way to the 4A championship game.

The coaches recognized Sky View’s Vanessa Hall as Coach of the Year as her Bobcats finished 14-6 on the year and returned to Cache Valley with the 4A state basketball trophy, the team’s third state title.

Coaches All-Region 1st Team

Haley Anderson – Ridgeline

Olivia Taylor – Bear River

Macy Hellstern – Sky View

Maren McKenna – Green Canyon

Sarah Litchford – Ridgeline

Coaches All-Region 2nd Team

Taylor Rose – Logan

Hannah Radford – Sky View

Landree Spackman – Green Canyon

Melanie Hiatt – Sky View

Kaitlyn Smart – Sky View

Honorable Mention (Others Receiving Votes)

Sky View: Gracie Rigby,

Mountain Crest: Havyn Brown, Sadie Coggins, Paige LoRocco

Bear River: Kate Dahle, Lyza Pebley

Logan: Alex Kennington

Green Canyon: Jayden Beach, McKenna Crane, Brooke Monson, Sarah Blau

Ridgeline: Macie Brown, Nia Damuni