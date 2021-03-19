Region 11 coaches name 2020-2021 All-Region girls basketball teams

LOGAN – The girls basketball coaches from throughout Region 11 have cast their votes and selected their All Region teams, MVP, Defensive MVP and Coach of the Year. Logan’s Amber Kartchner was recognized as both the region’s top overall player, as well as Defensive MVP. Kartchner finished the season ranked 3rd in the state across all classifications in scoring, averaging 21 points per game. Kartchner also averaged 4.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game on her way to helping Logan win Region 11 and advance all the way to the 4A championship game.
The coaches recognized Sky View’s Vanessa Hall as Coach of the Year as her Bobcats finished 14-6 on the year and returned to Cache Valley with the 4A state basketball trophy, the team’s third state title.
Coaches All-Region 1st Team
Haley Anderson – Ridgeline
Olivia Taylor – Bear River
Macy Hellstern – Sky View
Maren McKenna – Green Canyon
Sarah Litchford – Ridgeline
Coaches All-Region 2nd Team
Taylor Rose – Logan
Hannah Radford – Sky View
Landree Spackman – Green Canyon
Melanie Hiatt – Sky View
Kaitlyn Smart – Sky View
Honorable Mention (Others Receiving Votes)
Sky View: Gracie Rigby,
Mountain Crest: Havyn Brown, Sadie Coggins, Paige LoRocco
Bear River: Kate Dahle, Lyza Pebley
Logan: Alex Kennington
Green Canyon: Jayden Beach, McKenna Crane, Brooke Monson, Sarah Blau
Ridgeline: Macie Brown, Nia Damuni